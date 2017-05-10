Watch Snoop Dogg’s Sign Language Interpreter Steal the Show at Concert

Holly Maniatty, a certifed sign language interpreter upstaged hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg with her enthusiasm during his concert at the Jazz Fest in New Orleans. The Good Life Radio Show shared a video on Facebook of Holly slaying the hip-hop sign language craft as Snoop performs “P.I.M.P.”— a song by rapper 50 Cent.

The video has generated over 13 million views becoming a viral hit on social media. Maniatty has worked numerous festivals and concerts with well-known rappers including Beastie Boys, Wu-Tang Clan and Killer Mike and this isn’t the first time that she has stolen the show with her major skills. She was also caught on video at the Public Enemy concert in 2015 and a Wu-Tang Clan show in 2013.

Rap and hip-hop sign language is no easy task either for the professional interpreter, with Maniatty spending almost 50-80 hours studying the music before a performance. “In order to make the interpretations as authentic as possible so the deaf patron is getting as close to the same experience as the hearing people are getting, I’m using signs that are, you know, indigenous to where that person, you know, grew up, or where they’re from or where they’re living currently,” she said in a radio interview in 2013.

She adds, “It’s a little overwhelming because I don’t think of myself as in front of people. I guess I am in front of a lot of people but I’m always so absorbed in doing a good job—it’s just about the deaf patrons who are there.”