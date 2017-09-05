Shakira Shares Her Workout Plan as She Gets Ready for Her World Tour

It’s been two months since Shakira announced the dates of her El Dorado World Tour, which will kick off in Germany Nov. 8. The singer is busy preparing for her 30-show tour, which includes asking fans with help for the setlist, and fitness training. Recent posts give a look into how the mother of two stays in shape with long-time trainer and owner of AKT InMotion Studio in New York City, Anna Kaiser.

“Being consistent with exercise is the biggest hurdle to overcome for every woman,” Kaiser said to Shape in 2014. “Shakira….works so hard. She gives 150 percent with everything she does.”

Getting ready for tour! Trying to get in shape. Preparándome para la gira de #ElDoradoWorldTour! Shak A post shared by Shakira (@shakira) on Aug 30, 2017 at 8:31am PDT

The first post that Shakira shared on her Instagram showed her working on her abdominal muscles with crunches. “Getting ready for tour! Trying to get in shape,” she captioned the post. The 40-year-old then shared a video of her swimming in a pool. “Whatever it takes to prep for #ElDoradoWorldTour, even swimming at midnight Rocky style,” she wrote.

Whatever it takes to prep for #ElDoradoWorldTour, even swimming at midnight Rocky style! Estoy haciendo todo lo que sea necesario para prepararme para la gira! Incluso nadar a medianoche! Shak A post shared by Shakira (@shakira) on Aug 31, 2017 at 12:11am PDT

Shakira has always promoted cardio to her followers by reposting their dance moves to her songs. In March, she also asked fans to show her and Prince Royce their best hip action in promotion of their single “Deja vu” and released a dance tutorial with the Bachata singer for motivation.

El Dorado World Tour will travel to several European cities until December 4. After breaking for the holidays, she resumes the tour on Jan. 9 in Orlando, FL and continues through several US cities.