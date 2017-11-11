Selena Quintanilla’s Sister on Kim Kardashian’s Halloween Costume: “She Looked Real Latina”

The Internet reacted with a wide range of fiery emotions when Kim Kardashian dressed up as the late Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla this Halloween. One tweeted: “Kim Kardashian dressed as Selena makes me so uncomfortable.” Another wrote: “Part of me just isn’t okay with Kim Kardashian dressing up as Selena for Halloween. I doubt she appreciates how amazing she was.” But Selena’s sister Suzette Quintanilla only had love for Kardashian’s costume choice.

The sister of the beloved Tex-Mex Queen gushed when a host of radio station Power 106 Los Angeles told Suzette that Kardashian’s Halloween homage to Selena was her favorite among all the other celebs —Demi Lovato and America Ferrera — who tried to embody the late singer for the holiday. Suzette agreed, praising the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

“She looked beautiful,” she said. “She looked real Latina. I loved it.”

Although some super-fans felt that Kardashian wasn’t fan enough to pose as Selena, Suzette revealed that Kardashian is a long-time lover of the late artist’s music: “A lot of people don’t know this, but I’m good friends with Adrienne Bailon,” Suzette said, recalling Bailon’s former relationship with Rob Kardashian. “She had Rob on the phone and Kourtney [Kardashian] and all them were in the background and they were all singing my sister’s music.”

“They’re big fans of our music from way back,” she said, “And so to have her dress like that, it wasn’t really a big surprise for me. It was definitely a great honor.”

Suzette also stuck up for Kardashian’s younger sis Kylie Jenner, who irked fans for merely wearing a Selena T-shirt in 2016. One fiery Selena fan wrote at the time: “Kylie jenner be wearing a selena shirt but i bet her ass don’t even know what como la flor is.” But Suzette didn’t take umbrage at Jenner donning the commemorative tee: “And then I think Kylie [Jenner] last year was wearing a Selena shirt, and that didn’t come as a surprise, either,” she said, “because they are fans of Selena and our music, so it was cool.”

For Suzette, it’s all about keeping her sister’s legacy alive. “Anybody that reps it, it’s cool. It’s just more power. More power to Selena,” she said.