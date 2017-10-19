Rare Video of Selena Quintanilla Singing ‘Bidi Bidi Bom Bom’ in English Has Surfaced

Brought to you by the editors of People en Español.

Just days after the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History digitalized and released rare footage of an interview done with Selena Quintanilla from 1994, another video has now surfaced. In this video from 1993, the beloved late singer is in her hometown of Corpus Christi, Texas performing her hit single “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom,” but with a plot twist: She’s performing the originally Spanish-language song in English.

In English, the love song had an entirely different topic and title, “Itty Bitty Bubble.” In the footage, the Grammy-winner sings about being a fish: “If I had just one wish, I would like to be a fish.”

Take a look at the video below:

According to Texas Monthly, the song was created by accident during one of Quintanilla’s sound checks. Her husband and the band’s guitarist Chris Perez and her brother A.B. Quintanilla were riffing on different sounds when the singer joined in with “itty bitty bubbles.” One of the backup singers Pete Astudillo remembers the Mexican-American star singing, “If I was a fish, under the sea, I would swim, swim, swim to you,” to the beat of her hit song. Astudillo eventually went on to pen the lyrics to the popular song who transported the song from the water to land, and made it about the heartbeat of a girl in love: “bidi bidi bom bom.”

The single dominated the charts at number one on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs for four consecutive weeks. Many singers would go on to do a rendition of the popular cumbia track, including Selena Gomez, who added it to her compilation album For You.

The track was featured on Google’s Doodle’s animated cartoon honoring Quintanilla on Tuesday, which marked the anniversary of her first studio album release. After the search engine’s tribute, fans played her songs on Pandora nearly half a billion times in one day. The streaming platform also revealed that “Selena station” adds went up 382%.