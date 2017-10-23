Selena Quintanilla To Receive Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Posthumously

Selena Quintanilla, one of the most beloved singers of Latin music, will finally get her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Each year, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce determines which celebrities will receive a star on the famous sidewalk that attracts millions of tourists each year. Last year, they announced that they’d be adding the late Tejano singer’s name to the famed 18 blocks and now they’ve secured the date.

In a ceremony taking place on November 3rd, Selena’s star—the 2,622nd—will be revealed to the public. Suzette Quintanilla, Selena’s sister, will be accepting the star on the Grammy winner’s behalf, according to the chamber.

Actress Eva Longoria, who grew up in Quintanilla’s hometown of Corpus Christi, TX and is also set to receive a star this year, will emcee the event. Longoria and the mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti will proclaim November 3rd “Selena Day.”

“Since day one of Selena’s selection into the Walk of Fame, not a day went by that we were not asked by fans when Selena would get her star,” Ana Martinez, the producer of Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremonies, said in a statement. “This day has come and fans from around the world will rejoice in her well-deserved honor.”

Suzette also expressed her excitement via a Facebook post on her sister’s official fan page writing, “This day is finally becoming a reality and we cannot be happier. We are grateful Selena’s life has been an inspiration to so many and we hope it will continue to encourage people to follow their dreams.”

This is a big year for Selena, who received a Madame Tussaud’s wax figure in Hollywood and New York and a recent Google Doodle in commemoration of the anniversary of her first studio album, Selena.

Selena’s star will be placed at 1750 N. Vine Street and revealed at 6:30 P.M. PST in front of Capitol Records, the label under which Selena released her first studio album. For fans who are unable to attend the event, the ceremony will be live-streamed on http://www.walkoffame.com.