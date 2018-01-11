Selena Quintanilla’s star continues to rise in 2018. After getting her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, being honored with a Google Doodle celebrating her life and legacy and a wax likeness at Madame Tussauds in New York City last year, the late Tejano singer is now being remembered in a television series loosely based on her life. A music-driven scripted family drama inspired by Quintanilla is being developed for ABC Studios with the support of the Quintanilla family.

The show will center on a character named Alex Guerra, who, like Quintanilla, is a chart-topping, award-winning artist. Guerra, who has been away from her family for years, returns to her home state of Texas due to a crisis. In the small town where she grew up, she gets embroiled in a love triangle, career confrontations, and dark family secrets.

“We are excited to come on board as producers on an ABC music driven, Latino family drama that celebrates Selena’s musical legacy with a lead character whose music and career is inspired by Selena,” Selena’s sister Suzette Quintanilla Arriaga said.

Also on board is SB Projects’ Scooter Braun, known for managing pop star Justin Bieber. “We are thrilled to team up with Campanario and ABC Studios and highlight the complexities and family dynamics of a Latin pop superstar coming to grips with t, he reality of her influence especially in today’s social climate,” Braun said in a statement. “More importantly, we are proud to be collaborators on an incredibly timely show that focuses on a strong Latino family and represents the many Americans who we know will enjoy this series alongside us.”

The show is currently being written by Miguel Nolla, a writer on ABC’s Scandal. No air date or cast information has yet been announced.