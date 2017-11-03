Happy Selena Day! Get a First Look At the Late Queen of Tejano Music’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

The late Tex-Mex singer Selena Quintanilla will be honored this evening with her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a proclamation marking Nov. 3rd as “Selena Day” in the city of Los Angeles.

Selena’s sister, Suzette Quintanilla, who will be accepting the star on her behalf, posted photos on the singer’s Facebook fan page showing the hard work she and others put into setting up the 2,622nd on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “They don’t give this honor to everyone, so I’m beyond honored… to be able to participate in the making of it, priceless,” Suzette Quintanilla captioned the set of pictures she shared.

Last year, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced the addition of the late Tejano singer’s name to the storied walk that spans 18 city blocks. Actress and producer Eva Longoria, who grew up in Quintanilla’s hometown of Corpus Christi, TX, and also is scheduled to receive her own star this year, will emcee the event.

“Since day one of Selena’s selection into the Walk of Fame, not a day went by that we were not asked by fans when Selena would get her star,” Ana Martinez, producer of Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremonies, said in a statement. “This day has come and fans from around the world will rejoice in her well-deserved honor.”

This is just one of the many ways Quintanilla’s life and music have been remembered this year. She was immortalized in Madame Tussaud’s wax figures in Hollywood and New York, celebrated with a Google Doodle that marked the release date of her first studio album and was the inspiration for this year’s Halloween costumes for Kim Kardashian West, Demi Lovato and more.