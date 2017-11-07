Selena Fans Upset That the Singer’s Walk of Fame Star Doesn’t Reflect Her Married Name

Selena Quintanilla posthumously received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last Friday, and Mayor Eric Garcetti proclaimed Nov. 3rd “Selena Day” in the city of Los Angeles. Her unveiling broke records, bringing in the largest-ever crowd —some 4,500 attendees — for a Walk of Fame ceremony. Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez’s formerly held that record with the legions of fans she drew at her unveiling in 1998.

Before the event, Suzette Quintanilla, who accepted the star on her sister’s behalf, gave fans a sneak peek of the construction of the 2,622nd star by posting pictures of it on Selena’s Facebook fan page. “They don’t give this honor to everyone, so I’m beyond honored….to be able to participate in the making of it, priceless,” she captioned the set of pictures she shared.

Although fans were enthusiastic that the queen of Tex-Mex was finally getting her due on the storied sidewalk, many were surprised that it didn’t reflect her married name, Perez. Selena married Chris Pérez, her guitarist, in 1992 and took his name. Some were particularly upset because they believed that the late singer would have wanted his name rendered on her plaque: “Disappointed her last name isn’t on there…love that they honored her, but I would like to think that SHE would have wanted Perez on there,” one fan commented. Another wrote: “Why not Selena Quintanilla Perez? I mean that WAS her name.”

Suzette subtly addressed the backlash in a video she posted to Instagram by trying to clarify, albeit obliquely, why Perez was missing from the plaque: “Selena Quintanilla birth given name that the world got to know as Simply Selena will have her Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star for all to look upon and hopefully remember when I’m gone…” she captioned the video.

The family has had altercations with Perez in the past, including a lawsuit filed against him last year by Selena’s father, Abraham Quintanilla, Jr., to stop production of a television program based on the their relationship that Perez was producing. A Texas judge ruled that a lawsuit filed by the father could proceed because Perez signed away the rights to Selena’s likeness and name to her estate.

There have been no updates on the status of the lawsuit, but Perez has been present at the events honoring the Grammy-winner, including the unveiling of her Madame Tussaud’s wax figure in Hollywood and the world premiere of MAC Selena, her cosmetics collection. He also showed up for her Hollywood Walk of Fame celebration and placed a small bouquet of white roses on her newly minted star.

The day before the long-awaited event, Perez captioned a concealed image of her plaque: “Had to stop by, give a kiss, and say, ‘I’ll see you tomorrow.'”