Forever 21 Is Selling Selena Quintanilla Clothes–And We Want Them All

Fans of Selena Quintanilla went crazy when M.A.C Cosmetics announced they’d be releasing a capsule collection in honor of Tejana singer last year. It sold out swiftly, but new merchandise inspired by the Queen of Cumbia has come onto the market via Forever 21.

The trendy retailer is selling four pieces of clothing, for both men and women, with graphic images of Selena Quintanilla printed on them. The styles, which come in black, are versatile and easy to wear and are set at affordable price points from $15.90 to $27.90, so you can get your Selena fix without breaking the bank.

In womenswear, Forever 21 is offering two t-shirts. The first one has her ‘Amor Prohibido’ album graphic printed on it while the other reads “Como La Flor,” the title of one of her hit singles, and includes an image of the singer wearing her iconic white bustier. Both were made in Mexico, where Selena’s family originates from, and go for less than $20.

Plus Size Selena Band Tee, $15.90; forever21.com

Plus Size Selena Graphic Tee, $15.90; forever21.com

For men, the collection includes perfect fall pieces: a long-sleeved tee and a hoodie. The tee features a black and white image of Selena with her name printed in red with “Queen of Cumbia” handwritten below it. The hoodie–the most expensive piece in collection–reads “Como La Flor” depicts Selena in her signature bustier.

Selena graphic tee, $19.90; forever21.com

Selena graphic fleece, $27.90; forever21.com

Selena, a fashionista herself, opened a boutique store in her home state of Texas in 1994–and we have no doubt this sweet collection would win her stamp of approval.

Many Forever 21 stores are low in stock and some sizes are currently sold out so act fast.