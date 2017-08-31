Selena Quintanilla’s Father Says He Has “List” of Enemies After Son’s Arrest

After two weeks in county jail, A.B. Quintanilla—brother of the late Tejano singer Selena—was released on Wednesday due to lack of evidence, according to court documents. Now, his father Abraham Quintanilla is speaking out on the musician’s behalf to shut down any rumors that he is still in custody.

“For all those that were misinforming on social media that Ab was in jail for a long time NOT TRUE he is at home enjoying some tacos,” wrote the father on Facebook accompanied with images of the two sitting in front of a computer while tracking Hurricane Harvey. “It’s very clear how you find out who the real friends are and who your enemies are. I am keeping a list.”

The 53-year-old was arrested during his court hearing on August 16th for the charges he faced on nonpayment of child support and contempt of court. These charges had placed Quintanilla on the Top 10 Most Wanted list in Corpus Christi, Texas for the month of August.

In an interview with Spanish-language magazine TvyNovelas, the former member of Selena y Los Dinos questioned the intentions of his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his son Summer Clary. “Seven children from different women and two marriages. Why is it that only one [woman] is doing this to me?… I don’t deserve anything that is happening to me,” he said.

Clary spoke in her defense at the first court hearing earlier this month saying, “I continue to fight for my son, for what he deserves.” Her attorney, Karen Marvel, adding, “We’re just trying to make sure that my client gets her day in court and that Mr. Quintanilla lives up to the obligations. Everybody needs to pay child support and take care of their children. That’s the job, no matter who you are.”

During his court appearance, Quintanilla agreed to pay the money he owes, which in total equals over $130k including original payments, previous rulings, and additional medical expenses, according to court officials.