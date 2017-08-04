Selena Quintanilla’s Brother Fails to Show Up at Court Hearing, Remains Subject to Arrest

A.B. Quintanilla, brother of the late Grammy-award winning Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla, is under more fire after skipping out on his court hearing on Friday for his current child support case that placed him on the Top 10 Most Wanted list in Corpus Christi, Texas.

The musician, who was set to appear in court by 9:30 a.m, was nowhere to be found and now continues to have an active arrest warrant, reports local news outlet Caller Times.

“I’m not going to withdraw the warrant,” said the 347th District Judge Missy Medary in court. “If he gets arrested, he gets arrested.”

The court hearing for the former member of Selena y Los Dinos is now rescheduled for August 16th.

Quintanilla, who currently lives in Miami, revealed on Wednesday in an interview with TVyNovelas that he plans on returning to his home state of Texas—but only under the circumstance that a judge grants him time in court to explain his side of the story first. He also stated that is aware that he will be arrested upon arrival back in the state.

“I am the victim of a misunderstanding,” he said. “Placing me among the top ten [Most Wanted] is totally unfair.”

The last payment made by Quintanilla reportedly was $16.84 in September 2015. He allegedly also owes more than $87k in child support.

Quintanilla was placed the list of the Top 10 Most wanted in Corpus Christi, Texas for the month of August. The Nueces County Sheriff’s Office shared a post that featured a mugshot of Quintanilla and his physical characteristics along with his criminal charges that include contempt of court and nonpayment of Child Support.

This story is developing.