Patty Rodriguez and Ariana Stein’s forthcoming The Life of/La Vida de Selena captures the late singer Selena Quintanilla’s life in storybook form. The bedtime story focuses on the Mexican American star’s early years, when she first began fronting her family’s band, Selena y Los Dinos, which was started by her father Abraham Quintanilla, Jr. and included sister Suzette and brother Abraham.

The children’s book also chronicles her inspiring journey to international stardom and her love of Mexican culture and familia. Showcasing beautiful illustrations by Citlali Reyes, the work is filled with fun facts about Selena. (Her favorite food was pizza!)

Rodriguez and Stein, both mompreneurs, joined forces after realizing the children’s book market had too few bilingual options for first concept books. In 2014, Rodriguez came up with the idea for Lil’ Libros, a children’s book series that celebrates Latin culture. The Lil’ Libros Collection is available for sale online and includes children’s stories on Latino icons such as painter Frida Kahlo, singer Celia Cruz and comedian Mario Moreno ‘Cantinflas,’ among others.

Rodriguez, a longtime Quintanilla fan, spearheaded a petition in 2013 to encourage MAC Cosmetics to create a makeup line in honor of the late Tejano Queen, which came to fruition in 2016.

Even though The Life of/La Vida de Selena doesn’t hit bookstores until March 2018, it’s already number one on three Amazon charts, including the “Libros en Español” list, kicking Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone from the top spot.