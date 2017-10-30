The Internet Reacts to Selena Gomez and The Weeknd’s Sudden Split

After 10 months together, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have ended their relationship.
The split news comes after the “Wolves” singer, 25, was photographed spending time with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, 23, but an insider tells PEOPLE the exes have not rekindled their romance.
“She and Abel have been going back and forth for a few months about their relationship,” an insider told PEOPLE exclusively. “It’s been hard with him being on tour and her shooting in New York. That wasn’t easy on them.”
Fans reacted to the former lovebirds calling it quits with a wide range of emotions:
The Weeknd (né Abel Tesfaye), 27, and Gomez were first spotted sharing a kiss after dinner in January and made their relationship red-carpet official at the Met Gala in May.