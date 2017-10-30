The Internet Reacts to Selena Gomez and The Weeknd’s Sudden Split

After 10 months together, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have ended their relationship.

The split news comes after the “Wolves” singer, 25, was photographed spending time with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, 23, but an insider tells PEOPLE the exes have not rekindled their romance.

“She and Abel have been going back and forth for a few months about their relationship,” an insider told PEOPLE exclusively. “It’s been hard with him being on tour and her shooting in New York. That wasn’t easy on them.”

Fans reacted to the former lovebirds calling it quits with a wide range of emotions:

Some mourned the breakup…

I totally loved Selena Gomez and The Weeknd together. Not that it's my business… but im literally hurt they are broken up😭 they were goals — Dayna✨ (@DaynaVela) October 29, 2017

Me when I found out that @selenagomez & @theweeknd called it quits! I AM NOT OKAY! If you see me today, I'm gonna need a hug BTW! pic.twitter.com/IcNdtM66Ij — Freddy Rivera (@FreddyRivera) October 30, 2017

… while others expressed anger.

ABELENA WAS SUPPOSED TO BE ENDGAME. I WAS ROOTING FOR YOU WE WERE ALL ROOTING FOR YOU @selenagomez @theweeknd pic.twitter.com/1eD4b5b4TF — danielle (@SelenasFetishes) October 30, 2017

…while #Jelena lovers rejoiced.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd broke up and she was hanging out with Justin Bieber again and ALL IS RIGHT IN THE WORLD AGAIN — Larissa Jane (@larissawoss) October 30, 2017

Meanwhile, some people just didn’t get all the excitement.

News: Selena Gomez and The Weeknd split

Me: pic.twitter.com/lJcZo7bp8I — Jaz 🍍 (@sportgirlys) October 30, 2017

when you see that Selena Gomez and The Weeknd broke up pic.twitter.com/tFHoBpDTC5 — Inspire.Ǯ👑 (@Ks_Kouture) October 30, 2017

The Weeknd (né Abel Tesfaye), 27, and Gomez were first spotted sharing a kiss after dinner in January and made their relationship red-carpet official at the Met Gala in May.