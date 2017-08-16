Meet the 22-Year-Old Latina Who Everyone Thinks Is Selena Gomez’s Long Lost Twin

At first glance, it appears that Selena Gomez, the ‘Queen of Instagram,’ has a long lost twin. Sofia Solares, who resides in Mexico, is gaining attention on Instagram for her uncanny resemblance to the “Bad Liar” singer.

Meet Sofia Solares.

🌞 A post shared by Sofia Solares (@sofisolars) on Apr 8, 2017 at 9:38am PDT

And this is Selena Gomez.

I hope my giant hand doesn't ruin the shot 😛 A post shared by Hung Vanngo (@hungvanngo) on May 23, 2017 at 4:39pm PDT

Whoa. One more time.

😈 A post shared by Sofia Solares (@sofisolars) on Mar 27, 2017 at 9:43am PDT

Zzz A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Nov 17, 2015 at 12:33am PST

Each post on Solares’ Instagram page, which has over 200k followers, includes numerous comments comparing her to the 13 Reasons Why producer and calling her “Selena 2.0.”

“I’m curious how many times a day do people say you look like Selena,” wrote one user. Another writing in all caps, “SHE LOOKS EXACTLY LIKE SELENA.”

People Chica reached out to Solares for comment and has not received a response.

Multiple fan pages have even been dedicated to the Mexican 22-year-old, including one with a description that simply reads:. “The girl who looks like Selena Gomez.”

Although Solares hasn’t reacted to the comparison on social media, she’s retweeted posts pertaining to Selena Gomez and ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, including his collaboration with Hanes and her Spotify playlist.

And this isn’t the first time that fans have uncovered a SelGo doppelganger. Last year, a fashion blogger from South Africa Aisha Baker (@bakedonline) caught the attention of Gomez fans for her resemblance to the pop star. Zayn Malik’s sister, Doniya Elisha Malik, has also been said to look like Gomez.

What do you think? Does Solares look like Gomez’s twin?