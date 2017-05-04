Selena Gomez’s Mom Left an Adorable Comment on The Weeknd’s Instagram

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd made their red carpet debut as a couple on Monday night at the 2017 Met Gala in New York City. The pair posted photos of their stylish date night out on social media and the Starboy singer’s picture received the sweetest stamp of approval from Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefey.

“Glowing, smiling, looking health and equal love,” she wrote. “”Mama is happy XO.”

Teefey wrote the comment under her account Kicked to the Curb Productions, which produced the breakout Netflix hit “13 Reasons Why.”

Mandy commented in The Weeknd's post with Selena #GomezUpdate pic.twitter.com/o38NZgsPQU — Selena Gomez News (@MyLifeIsSelG) May 2, 2017

The “It Ain’t Me” singer stunned in a custom white Coach slip dress with bold neon pink eye shadow, while The Weeknd, whore real name is Abel Tesfaye, wore a classic black tuxedo. While on the red carpet, the couple didn’t shy away from the cameras and packed on the PDA, kissing and cuddling for photos.

Bella Hadid was arm-in-arm with Abel at last year’s Met Gala as a couple. The model and singer split up in November 2016, days before she walked down the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway while he performed.

Gomez and The Weeknd have been spotted in several locations like Toronto, Italy and Colombia since getting together in January, . It was at Coachella, that the 24-year-old singer and actress posted her first picture of the two with the Canadian artist holding her. But the insta-official moment for the lovebirds was when The Weeknd posted a photo in early April of SelGo giving him a kiss on the cheek.