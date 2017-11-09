Taylor Swift drops her long-awaited album, Reputation, tomorrow. On Wednesday, the singer offered a sneak peak at the back covers of two Swift-themed magazines Target produced to release exclusively in conjunction with her new record.

She also shared the track list, thrilling fans with soon-to-be-heard collaborations with Ed Sheeran and Future. But nothing excited her followers like the slightest hint that bestie Selena Gomez may have participated in the creation of Reputation in some way.

Scott Borchetta, president and CEO of Swift’s music label Big Machine Records, posted a curious tweet that included Swift’s Target promo, tagging Swift, his label … and Selena Gomez. The “Bad Liar” singer appears nowhere in the video, nor is her name listed anywhere on the track list.

Zealous fans lit up social media with innumerable questions and comments: “WHY IS SELENA TAGGED HERE,” one wrote. Another enthused: “OKIE HELLO IS MY DREAM COLLAB COMING TRU.”

The two friends have never worked together musically, but often support one another by making surprise onstage appearances at one another’s concerts. Gomez also memorably starred in Swift’s “Bad Blood” music video in 2014.

Last month, Gomez revealed to Beats Radio 1 that she’s already had the pleasure of listening to all 15 tracks on Swift’s new disc, gushing: “It’s so inspiring. It’s really cool to surround yourself with people and be involved with people who are inspiring and changing the way they dictate what they love, whether it’s acting or music, and she’s one of those people who will continue to do that.”

Reputation is Swift’s sixth studio album.