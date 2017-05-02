Selena Gomez and the Stars of ’13 Reasons Why’ Hint at Season 2

Is Season 2 of the Netflix series ’13 Reasons Why’ in the works? Possibly.

A month after the teen drama’s premiere, executive producer Selena Gomez and cast members Dylan Minnette and Katherine Langford don’t seem against it and have subtly hinted at the possibility.

Minnette and Langford made an apperance on Ellen on Monday to talk about the breakout Netflix hit. “We don’t know yet. We really don’t,” Minnette told Ellen DeGeneres about a second season. “I feel like the world’s going to know before we do if it happens. I’ll be online and be like, ‘Oh, there’s a second season.”

And they weren’t the only ones to be asked about more episodes. Gomez was also recently asked about the possibility of a Season 2 by E! News at WE Day 2017 and she responded “Maybe!”

The singer and actress teased the return of the adaptation of Jay Asher’s 2007 novel last month. “We don’t know what is going to go beyond it, but we know there are so many stories that lie beneath each character,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “That’s why it became a series in the first place. So we’ll see.”

The series has sparked controversy after it prompted New Zealand to create a new rating, RP18, for it’s graphic depiction of rape and teen suicide. In response to the alarm over the show, Netflix announced that it will adding more content warnings before the beginning of the show and adjusting the text of the other warnings to be stronger.

“While many of our members find the show to be a valuable driver for starting an important conversation with their families, we have also heard concern from those who feel the series should carry additional advisories. Currently, the episodes that carry graphic content are identified as such and the series overall carries a TV-MA rating,” said Netflix in a statement. “Moving forward, we will add an additional viewer warning card before the first episode as an extra precaution for those about to start the series and have also strengthened the messaging and resource language in the existing cards for episodes that contain graphic subject matter, including the URL 13ReasonsWhy.info — a global resource center that provides information about professional organizations that support help around the serious matters addressed in the show.”