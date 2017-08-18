Selena’s Brother A.B. Quintanilla Arrested During Court Hearing

Selena Quintanilla’s brother, A.B. Quintanilla showed up to his rescheduled court hearing on Wednesday morning. The musician has been facing charges for nonpayment of child support and contempt of court, which placed him on the Top 10 Most Wanted list in Corpus Christi, Texas.

The 53-year-old recently failed to show up to his last court hearing—which his lawyer William Dudley took responsibility for—but was present this time around when Judge Missy Medary withdrew Quintanilla’s community supervision and sentenced him to Nueces County Jail.

“Child support is meant to be taken seriously,” Medary said to Quintanilla at the hearing before the bailiff led him out. “The fact that you ignored my orders for years basically makes me think that you do not take this court very seriously.”

She added, “I am going to have you sit in the jail, and I want you to think about two things. I want you to think about your responsibility as a father, and I want you to think of the rights of your child.”

During the court appearance, the brother of the late Tejano singer agreed to pay the money he owes, which in total equals over $130k including original payments, previous rulings, and additional medical expenses, according to court officials as reported by local news My San Antonio.

When news broke of Quintanilla’s charges, he told Spanish-language magazine TVyNovelas that he was a “victim of a misunderstanding,” and the Miami-resident said he was aware that he would be arrested upon arrival back in his home state of Texas.