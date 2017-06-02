Sebastian Rulli’s Ex-Wife and Angelique Boyer Meet Face to Face

Awkward… Sebastián Rulli and his girlfriend Angelique Boyer attended an event last Tuesday in Mexico City where the Argentine actor’s ex-wife—actress Cecilia Galliano—was also present.

In the past, the star of the telenovela Tres veces Ana had major conflicts with the mother of his son, which ended in a legal battle. It was not too long after that the ex-wife decided to bury the hatchet and have a cordial co-parenting relationship with Rulli. After all, the most important thing for both parents is their first-born Santi, who turned seven in January.

Although the face-to-face interaction was minimal for the three celebrities, Galliano revealed that she had no problem saying hello to her former husband and his girlfriend.

“I don’t have any problem with that. He is the father of my son, there is nothing to it. It’s not like I’m seeing him here for the first time. I see him every weekend when he comes [home] and takes and brings my son,” Galliano said on the Mexican television program La cuchara.