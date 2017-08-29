14-Year-Old Boy Arrested For Doing 'Macarena' in Middle of Street in Saudi Arabia

Police in Saudi Arabia arrested a 14-year-old boy last week for stopping traffic by dancing the “Macarena” in the middle of an intersection, according to a government-linked Sabq news website. However, that young boy subsequently became a viral hit after the video surfaced of him dancing the 1990s hit song on the street.

In the video, you see the boy with headphones on casually walking onto the street in the Saudi city of Jiddah and then he begins to move his hips and arms in the motions of the song with a smile on his face.

Col. Atti bin Attia Al-Qurashi, a police spokesperson, said that the dancing was “a disruption of traffic and violation of public morality,” as reported by the state-linked website.

With the video making its rounds on the Internet, some people are praising the boy for his fun antic while others are calling his actions “immoral.”

“Jeddah boy dancing in the middle of Tahlia Street is the hero we need,” tweeted one fan, whose post has generated over 4000 retweets and over 6000 likes.

Recently, actor and singer Abdallah Al Shaharani was also detained for “dabbing”—a dance move originated in the hip hop community— during a concert. These arrests are happening under the fact that Western music and dancing are frowned upon in the nation’s conservative society. The “dab” was previously banned by the National Committee for Drug Control in Saudi Arabia for it alleged correlation to weed and other illegal substances.

“I am most apologetic to our honourable government and my dear president for the spontaneous movement I made in the Ta’if Festival. Accept my apology,” Shaharani went on to apologetically tweet.