Salma Hayek Gives A Lesson On Mexican Slang

If there is anyone you could trust to teach you Mexican slang, it’s definitely Salma Hayek. The actress, who was born and raised in Mexico before moving to Hollywood for her career in the 1990s, is known for her talent in both the Spanish and English industries.

The Beatriz at Dinner star is now using her bilingual talents to break the language barrier. She teamed up with Vanity Fair to make a tutorial video for Mexican slang. In fun spirit, Hayek goes over phrases like ‘Que Pedo’ and ‘Eso Que Ni Que.’ She gives the literal translation but also lets us know what it actually means in her home country.

Hayek wasn’t afraid to define “naughty” slang teaching us the meaning behind “No mames,” which means, “don’t suck.”

Watch the fun lesson below:

The Mexican actress has been promoting her newest film How to Be a Latin Lover, coming to theaters on April 28th. The movie centers around an aging gigolo, played by Eugenio Derbez, who get’s dumped by his wealthy, elderly wife for a younger man and then has to move in with his estranged sister, played by Hayek. Other cast members include Raquel Welch, Rob Lowe and Kristen Bell.