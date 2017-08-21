Salma Hayek Reveals Her Top 5 Favorite Makeup Products

When it comes to beauty, Salma Hayek is all about embracing the aging process—staying away from injections and fillers—but doesn’t mind the help of a few products. “I don’t believe in Botox,” the 50-year-old actress revealed to DuJour earlier this year. However, she isn’t shying away from the makeup aisle, and she’s now revealing her favorite products that help her stay on top of her beauty game.

“During the day, I just put on a little foundation and rub a little lipstick on my cheeks. Of course, I have to get all dolled up for work and for [the] press,” said Hayek in an interview with The New York Times. “Then I love the lip colors and textures of the Clinique Pop line. I just discovered them. I also use a lot of Charlotte Tilbury.”

When the party is over …. cuando se acaba la fiesta…#night #fiesta #stolenmoment A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on Jun 25, 2017 at 7:10am PDT

The Beatriz at Dinner star faces a common problem that many of us have: dark circles. But she’s now sharing her solution. “There’s one concealer that is great for events. You don’t want to wear it every day because it’s too much coverage, but sometimes I need it for the red carpet. It’s the concealer by Cinema Secrets. I’ve also been into EcoTools brushes,” she said.

Take a look at all the products she mentioned below:

Reporting by Yolaine Diaz