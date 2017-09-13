Rosario Dawson Turns Show Into Dance Party During NYFW

Actress Rosario Dawson presented her latest collection Studio 189 during New York Fashion Week on Monday and brought the event to epic new heights.

It took place at Metropolitan West. Upon walking into the venue, the invitees found that there were no traditional seats—stones replaced the seats!–and staff members roamed around, sampling pieces from the collection.

The line, headquartered in Ghana, has a mission beyond fabulous fashion: to empower, educate and create opportunities for local artisans in Africa. Dawson and her business partner Abrima Erwiah showed the heart and soul of their collaboration during the presentation.

Dawson began the show by asking for a moment of silence to remember those affected by the attacks on 9/11. She followed that with a video about Studio 189’s social justice work and the impact it’s having in Ghana.

FROM PEN: Alexa Chung on the Prada Top That Is Too Fancy To Wear at Night

The models then featured the line by standing in groups while they talked and danced with one another. The participants included people of all ages, ethnicities, and colors. “It’s all about inclusiveness”, Erwiah said at the beginning of the event. The clothing stayed true to an African aesthetic with bright colors, light fabrics, and native prints.

This is how you turn up with Supermodels 😂 @studiooneeightynine #NYFW #GH #style360nyfw A post shared by ༺WAVy G༻ (@elrepgh) on Sep 11, 2017 at 12:23pm PDT

In the middle of the presentation Studio 189 surprised attendees with a full-blown concert, which got everybody dancing to the rhythm of E.L.’s afrobeats music. Even Dawson joined in, busting some moves with pal Paula Abdul.

Learn more about Studio 189 and their mission at studiooneeightynine.com.