Ricky Martin is Getting His Own Reality Show

Days after the announcement of Ricky Martin’s role on FX’s Versace: American Crime Story—as Giovanni Versace’s lover, Antonio D’Amico—VH1 revealed that the Latin superstar would be getting his own reality docuseries.

Fans will get an inside look into the journey of the international star and father-of-two as he prepares for his Las Vegas residency, which kicked off earlier this month at the Park Theater at Monte Carlo resort. The untitled show will be a “never been seen account of one of the most private and guarded global superstars of our time,” per Entertainment Weekly. “The project will draw on his Vegas residence to illustrate his broader, fascinating, and inspiring journey from every pivotal era in his career to the most defining roles of his life.”

What an amazing 1st run in #lasvegas. Thank you all who came. I'll be back for more in June. A post shared by Ricky (@ricky_martin) on Apr 16, 2017 at 1:44am PDT

The “Vente Pa’Ca” singer confirmed his residency in a press conference in Las Vegas in November after announcing it on The Ellen Show. “I’m extremely excited to have my residency in Las Vegas; I have been thinking about it for years and to see it become a reality is just an unbelievable feeling,” he said. “I’ve dedicated my entire life to the stage, and there is nothing I want more than to create the best show of my career and make it an unforgettable experience for each person that comes to see me at the incredible Park Theater at Monte Carlo.”

The show is set to debut in June. The network will also be renewing “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “America’s Next Top Model.”