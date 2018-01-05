Ricky Martin Got Naked on Instagram and the Internet Is Losing It

Ricky Martin announced his 2018 return to Las Vegas on social media with a photo that bares all.

On Jan. 4, the singer shared a steamy pic of what appears to be him walking out of the shower with no clothes on, only a towel covering his goods (check out those tan lines!). “A moment in Vegas… We are back to Vegas! Get your tickets NOW,” Martin captioned the post that garnered over half a million likes in less than 24 hours.

Fans immediately stormed the singer’s page with comments gushing over his body and planning their trips to Sin City. “I’m about to buy my tickets to see him in Vegas,” wrote one follower while another wrote, “OMG THAT BODY!!!! you are perfect.”

Swooners can expect to see more of Martin’s derriere in early 2018. The star of the upcoming American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace, who plays Versace’s lover Antonio D’Amico, revealed that he would be showing skin on the FX series during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres. “Hey, you gotta do what you gotta do,” he said referring to the series’ promo images of him in a teensy swimsuit. “And it gets better though, to be honest. I show my tush for the first time on television.” The Puerto Rican star will also be joining castmates Penélope and Édgar Ramírez at the 2018 Golden Globes as presenters.

On top of his “All In” Vegas residency and major television role, Martin’s adding private joy to a big professional year by wedding planning with boyfriend Jwan Yosef.