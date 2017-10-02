Latino Celebrities Travel to Puerto Rico Together for Hurricane Maria Relief

Brought to you by the editors of People en Español.

Some of the biggest Latin stars in the entertainment industry embarked on a flight to Puerto Rico on Monday to help the victims of Hurricane Maria.

Ricky Martin, Nicky Jam, Luis Fonsi, Chayanne, Gloria Estefan and Emilio Estefan, among others, boarded Jet Blue’s “Precious Airplane” in Fort Lauderdale bound for San Juan, Puerto Rico. Aside from the celebs, the aircraft carried a load of food, water and other necessities that will be distributed to those in need.

“The idea is to bring help to the people of Puerto Rico and at the same time, bring awareness to the entire world about the humanitarian crisis that is happening on the island,” said Armando Correa, editor in chief of People en Español, who also took part in the trip.

POR FIN LLEGAMOS. A trabajar se ha dicho. Unidos somos más grandes. 🇵🇷 A post shared by Luis Fonsi (@luisfonsi) on Oct 2, 2017 at 9:25am PDT

🙏🏻❤️🌎 #puertorico🇵🇷 #100por35jetblue #100x35jetblue so much love for the people of Puerto Rico! Tanto amor para la gente de Puerto Rico! #GovernorRosello A post shared by Gloria Estefan (@gloriaestefan) on Oct 2, 2017 at 11:12am PDT

@chayanne habla durante la conferencia de prensa después de su llegada en un avión que transportaba víveres para personas en Puerto Rico #FuerzaPuertoRico 🙏🏼 A post shared by People en Español (@peopleenespanol) on Oct 2, 2017 at 9:07am PDT

“More than one million Puerto Ricans are without drinking water, without electricity, without food,” he added. “In the United States, many [people] have been unable to communicate with their families for more than a week, without knowing the conditions they have been in since the hurricane.”

The flight arrived at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport early Monday morning and immediately upon arrival, the celebrity passengers attended a press conference at the terminal.

Earlier in the morning, the stars started sharing photos of their journey to the island. “Here we go #PuertoRico #allin4PR,” Ricky Martin wrote in a caption beside a photo of him sitting near Chayanne, Nicky Jam and Luis Fonsi on the aircraft. Fonsi captioned a photo on his Instagram page, “FINALLY WE ARRIVED. It’s time to work. United we are bigger.”

The trip was sponsored by Jetblue’s 100x35JetBlue program, which the airline established to help relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. The name of the program refers to the company’s commitment to aiding Puerto Rico over the next 100 days through 35 initiatives “to support the urgent needs of their crewmembers and customers as well as communities in Puerto Rico,” their website reads.