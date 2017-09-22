Jennifer Lopez Reveals She Still Hasn't Heard from Family in Hurricane-Ravaged Puerto Rico

Jennifer Lopez revealed Thursday night that she still hasn’t heard from her family in Puerto Rico – two days after Hurricane Maria ravaged the U.S. territory and left millions without power.

The 48-year-old singer, who was born in the Bronx, New York, to Puerto Rican parents, is just one of the stars with ties to the island making an impassioned plea for donations and aide to help residents recover.

Ricky Martin, “Despacito” singer Daddy Yankee, Marc Anthony and Rosie Perez are also using their star power to help raise awareness and money for Puerto Rico in the aftermath of the devastating storm.

“What’s on my mind is what’s going on in Puerto Rico. The devastation is beyond belief,” JLo said in an Instagram post backstage from her Las Vegas residency show. “Me and my cousin still haven’t been able to hear from our families over there.

“What’s foremost on my mind and many others is trying to figure out the best way to help,” she added. “Today, Puerto Rico needs our help. I urge you to support and donate to the efforts of the First Lady of Puerto Rico, Beatriz Areizaga. Together we can help rebuild our island, and the Caribbean.”

Please help us spread the word to help our fellow sisters and brothers in need #UnitedForPuertoRico #UnidosPorPuertoRico🇵🇷 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Sep 21, 2017 at 9:24pm PDT

Martin was born in Puerto Rico’s capital city San Juan, which suffered catastrophic damage. He posted a similar plea to Instagram on Friday.

“Hello everyone this is Ricky Martin and I need your help,” the star said in an emotional video.

“Puerto Rico needs you at the moment. Just go to youcaring.com/rickymartin and help us. Donate whatever you can, just one dollar would make a difference. If everyone would give me a dollar, my goodness. Puerto Rico is in a precarious position at the moment. We can’t do it alone. We need you.”

As of Friday morning, Martin’s YouCaring site alone had raised nearly $120,000.

Mi gente necesita. Ayúdame. Link in bio youcaring.com/rickymartin A post shared by Ricky (@ricky_martin) on Sep 22, 2017 at 1:16am PDT

Daddy Yankee, 40, asked his fans to bring donations to his concert in New York City on Thursday — sharing video of volunteers loading up trucks. He’s asking the same for those attending his Chicago concert on Friday.

Anthony, 49, posted a similar video to Lopez and Martin’s, while Perez 53 — who also has family in Puerto Rico she is still attempting to contact — tweeted out links to aid groups FRMA and Politica.

#NYC please bring tonight bottles of water, diapers, batteries! At my concert at the @FordAmpConey #ConeyIsland let's support my island 🇵🇷 — Daddy Yankee (@daddy_yankee) September 21, 2017

#NYC thank you! We don't stop . Let's rebuild #PuertoRico ! 🙏🏻 to the local heroes! And the community ! #Chicago we need you tonight! pic.twitter.com/U5yQ5rI2TE — Daddy Yankee (@daddy_yankee) September 22, 2017

#Chicago 🙏🏻 bring bottles of water, repellent, diapers, first aid kids, flash lights. Drop off at my concert tonight @AragonBallroom 🇲🇽 🇵🇷 — Daddy Yankee (@daddy_yankee) September 22, 2017

Puerto Rico 🇵🇷 contigo en mi corazón ❤️. A mis hermanos que viven en zonas de riesgo aseguren sus vidas y las de sus familias, lo material lo repondremos. Somos gente fuerte y de fe, y sabemos que Dios nunca nos desampara. Esto es una prueba más para dar lo mejor de cada uno y unirnos como 1 solo pueblo. #Amen A post shared by Daddy Yankee (@daddyyankee) on Sep 19, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

Please help us spread the word to help our fellow brothers and sisters in need. #UnitedforPuertoRico A post shared by Marc Anthony (@marcanthony) on Sep 21, 2017 at 10:40am PDT

TY for all for the ❤️! Heard from some family but not all.

☎️Emergencias #PuertoRico

FEMA 787-296-350

Policia:787-343/2020

Spread the word! — Rosie Perez (@rosieperezbklyn) September 21, 2017

Hurricane Maria pummeled Puerto Rico on Wednesday with ferocious 155-mph winds that ripped trees from the ground, tore roofs from buildings, and caused flooded that made many streets look like raging rivers.

The Category 4 storm made landfall in Puerto Rico early Wednesday, ravaging the island and leaving millions without homes. It’s the most powerful storm of its kind to hit the island since 1932.

Electricity has been knocked out completely, Puerto Rico’s Emergency Management Agency said Thursday according to The New York Times, with residents in need of electricity having to rely on backup generators. Experts estimate it could take half a year to restore power to the 3.5 million people who live there. Cell phone service has also been completely shut down.

“This is total devastation,” Carlos Mercader, a spokesman for Puerto Rico’s governor, told CNN. “Puerto Rico, in terms of the infrastructure, will not be the same… This is something of historic proportions.”

Maria has been blamed for the deaths of 18 people so far including 10 in Puerto Rico, NBC News reported. Many fear that toll could climb as the search for survivors begins.