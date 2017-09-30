Ricky Martin on Meeting Antonio D’Amico, Gianni Versace’s Lover

Antonio D’Amico, the former lover of the late Italian designer Gianni Versace, confessed in July that he wasn’t content with the behind-the-scenes photos he’d seen of the upcoming series The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)—set to premiere in 2018— telling The Guardian: “The photo of Ricky Martin holding the body [of Versace] in his arms is ridiculous.” Now, in an interview with Ocean Drive, Martin reveals that he spoke with D’Amico in an attempt to quell his concerns.

“I had the opportunity to speak to Antonio a few months ago,” Martin told the magazine. “I said, ‘Antonio, listen, maybe you’ve seen a couple of paparazzi shots of the actual scenes that we’re shooting, but please don’t judge the quality of it just by one picture because it could easily be taken out of context. You have to see for yourself what we’re doing, and you’re going to be so pleased with everything.’”

It’s unclear if Martin’s words altered D’Amico’s point of view, which seemed decisive in his summer interview with the U.K. paper. Breaking his silence after 15 years, he told the newspaper that the images don’t accurately depict what happened outside Versace’s Miami Beach mansion on that fateful day in 1997. “That’s not how I reacted,” he said regarding the shots of Martin holding Versace’s body moments after his murder.

D’Amico said he heard gunshots and immediately ran outside of the mansion to find Versace covered in blood, but contrary to the series of images he saw, he said he didn’t hold the designer’s head in his lap. “By that time everything had grown dark [for me],” he recalled, “They took me from there, and I did not see anything else.”

Despite D’Amico’s misgivings, Martin remains excited to have returned to Miami to take part in the series. ” I was honored,” the pop star told Ocean Drive. “To be able to work with Edgar Ramirez, Penelope Cruz and Darren Criss, I mean, are you kidding me? We’re treating this story with a lot of respect and really serious about it. I’m so happy with the results. It’s very dramatic and powerful, but you will also see a lot of love. The love between Antonio and Gianni was a very beautiful one.”

D’Amico, however, told the Guardian that he will not be watching the film.