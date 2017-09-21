The Stylists of Girl Group Little Mix Break Down Their Looks for Music Video “Reggaetón Lento”

Brought to you by the editors of People en Español.

In mid-August the Latin boy band CNCO collaborated with British girl group Little Mix to create a Spanglish remix of their hit single ‘Reggaetón Lento (Bailemos).’ Following the record-breaking success of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s ‘Despacito’ featuring Justin Bieber, it’s no surprise ‘Reggaetón Lento’ quickly scaled the charts.

The collaborators have finally released their highly anticipated music video–and it’s fire. Set in a club, the groups dance and flirt with one another, whilsinging bilingual lyrics to a sexy beat.

Little Mix comprises a steamy quartet of women, including Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, and Jesy Nelson, who entice the boys from CNCO from across the room in midriff-baring outfits and sultry makeup.

Stylists for the girl group, Zack Tate and Jamie McFarland, break down their seductive looks:

Nelson wears a simmering red ensemble reminiscent of a traditional belly dancer, but Tate and McFarland insist the inspiration for her look was actually the señorita dancing emoji! 💃🏻

Top: Misguided. Skirt: ASOS. Jewelry: Butler & Wilson

💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 A post shared by @jesynelson on Sep 18, 2017 at 8:27am PDT

Ellis wears a white crochet set from Indonesian brand Andi-Bagus, a perfect beach-to-club ensemble.

Reggaeton lento video dropping Monday at midnight! 💃🏼 @cncomusic A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️🌻 (@perrieedwards) on Sep 16, 2017 at 11:42am PDT

Tate and McFarland derived inspiration from Dolce & Gabbana’s provocative Fall 2013 and Summer 2016 campaigns for Thirlwall’s look. Goddess-like with a golden crown, she’s radiant in the Italian brand.

@dolcegabbana 👸🏽 for #ReggaetonLento 🌹 A post shared by jade amelia thirlwall (@jadethirlwall) on Sep 19, 2017 at 2:19pm PDT

Pinnock turned heads in a sheer yellow ruffled set from Slashed by Tia. For her look, Tate and McFarland envisioned a pop star going to a sexy club in Latin America on a hot summer night.

Obsessed.. 😍@slashedbytia #reggaetonlentoRemix A post shared by Leigh-Anne Pinnock (@leighannepinnock) on Sep 18, 2017 at 10:22am PDT

With matching red lips, different palettes of smoky eyes and hair styled in billowing beachy waves–sans Pinnock who opted for a slick updo–the four Little Mixers rival the heat in “Despacito.”