Re-create Selena Quintanilla’s Look This Halloween in 7 Simple Steps

The queen of Tex-Mex music Selena Quintanilla’s beautiful face and look–cat eyes, bright red lips, full eyebrows, long voluminous hair–as well as her style–glitzy bustiers, blingy belts, skin-tight pants–are as iconic and memorable as her music. Recreate her aesthetic for Halloween with tips from makeup artist Eddie Giron and our roundup of accessories and clothes reminiscent of her edgy fashion choices.

The Outfit:

The “Como la Flor” singer is well-known for her midriff-baring embellished bustiers that glam up any ensemble and give them a theatrical flare. To flaunt her dynamite figure, she often wore hip-hugging pants, typically high-waisted ones that cinched her waist. Finish the the look with Selena’s go-to large hoop earring in gold or silver.

Faux Gem Encrusted Bustier, from Forever 21; $30.99. forever21.com

Leggings, from H&M; $19. hm.com

Mega Metal Hoops, in Light Rose Gold, from Free People; $20. freepeople.com

The Face:

For makeup, Giron suggests starting with the eyes. To achieve brows as prominent and well-defined as Quintanilla’s, Giron suggests using a brow gel that adds pigment and will set the shape in place for hours. Then, re-create the late-singer’s signature cat-eye with a black liquid eyeliner. Unlike pencil liners, liquid ones tend to stay put longer so that you can karaoke “No Me Queda Más” for hours on end without worrying about smudging. To complete the look, Giron recommends a pair of faux-eyelashes to fully embody the gaze that captivated millions.

To get Quintanilla’s trademark red lips, Giron said to trace your mouth with a liquid lip-liner to create a well-defined and full shape. Afterwards, fill the lips in with the liner to set a strong base, then top it off with a long-lasting liquid lipstick in fire hydrant red.

The Mane Attraction:

Use a texturizing spray, such as Garnier’s Beach Chic Texturizing Spray, to help get the Tejano star’s voluminous hair. Spray it generously, then tease it with your fingers. Finally, let your billowy brown locks down and you’ll be good-to-go.