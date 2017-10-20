Spain’s Queen Letizia Casually Wears Zara…Again!

Brought to you by the editors of People en Español.

A big bank account isn’t necessary to look good: Spain’s Queen Letizia proves it. During a recent visit to the Zarzuela Palace, the Queen stepped out in a lovely midi dress…from Zara. The long-sleeved teal frock contained scattered pink flowers and an elastic band at the waist to cinch her figure. Queen Letizia made the $90 dress look like a million bucks by combining it with a simple pair of burgundy stilettos, drop earrings, and a sleek blowout.

V chic indeed.

She’s not the only royal who’s a big fan of the fashion brand. The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, has repeatedly attended official events wearing the elegant and affordable offerings from Zara.

Queen Letizia, who was previously a broadcast journalist for CNN before marrying King Felipe back in 2004, made the slightly sheer dress appropriate for her royalty duties by adding a white slip underneath. If you want to wear the royal’s dress for non-royal occasions, dress it down with black booties and a faux leather jacket to give it an edge. Or, if you want to give the dress a romantic twist, wear it with delicate gold jewelry and nude pumps. Either way, you’re going to want to move fast. For less than $100, we’re sure that this royal style is going to sell out fast.

Printed Midi Dress | $89.99 | zara.com