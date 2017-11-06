WATCH: Bachata Singer Prince Royce's Sexy New Music Video, 'Sensualidad,' featuring J. Balvin and Bad Bunny

Brought to you by the editors of People en Español.

Prince Royce turned up the heat with Shakira in the music video of their sultry duet “Deja Vu” earlier this year, but with “Sensualidad,” his newly released music video, featuring Colombian reggaeton star J. Balvin and Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, the 28-year-old artist heats up the heat.

Filmed in the Dominican Republic, the video is filled with provocative beach scenes, showcasing seductive bikini-clad models, dancing alongside the hot trio of men. “It has an urban tropical vibe,” Royce tells PEOPLE CHICA.

The singer —who just ran the NYC Marathon to benefit charities Change for Kids and The National Kidney Foundation— says filming the video was as fun as it looks, partly because he’s known his collaborators for years. “They are dope guys,” he says, “I’ve been friends with them for a while and this collaboration is all about unity and helping each other out.”

Royce’s latest album Five (Sony Music Latin) went double platinum this year, and he’s nominated for two awards at the upcoming Latin Grammy Awards: Best Contemporary Tropical Album for Five and Best Tropical Song for his Shakira duet “Deja Vu.”

Although the “Back It Up” singer has been nominated for a Latin Grammy numerous times, taking the trophy home is an unfulfilled dream that remains on his bucket list: “This is my eleventh nomination but I’ve never won one,” he says. “I hope I have some luck this year, but I’ll still be there showing love. It’s a blessing to be nominated to such an important award in Latin music.”