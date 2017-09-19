Simon Cowell’s Boy Band PRETTYMUCH Drops Music Video for Debut Single “Would You Mind.”

If you’ve been having boy band withdrawals since the extended hiatus of One Direction, no worries—Simon Cowell’s latest quintet PRETTYMUCH has finally released the music video for their debut single “Would You Mind.”

The teen group, who started stealing hearts on Instagram in February with their dance moves and song covers, includes Austin Porter, 19, Nick Mara, 19, Zion Kuwonu, 18–and two Latinos: Brandon Arreaga, 17, and Edwin Honoret, 18.

“Thank you guys for being a part of this journey with us. We had so much fun filming our music video, so we hope you guys feel it just as much as we do,” the group wrote on Instagram.

The music video was filmed in Los Angeles and directed by one of the most sought-after directors Emil Nava, who’s behind Calvin Harris and Selena Gomez’s “Kill Em With Kindness.”

PRETTYMUCH’s lead single–released in July—was written by Savan Kotecha, who also wrote One Direction’s debut single, “What Makes You Beautiful.” That may be a good omen. The video has already generated over 260,000 views.