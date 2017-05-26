Man Gets Run Over By Bus, Cop Asks About His Immigration Status

Last April, Marcos Antonio Huete was riding his bicycle to work in Key West, Florida when a pickup truck struck him. As expected, police showed up at the scene of the incident. But what wasn’t expected was the treatment the Honduran immigrant received from the officers.

The footage from the incident, which had been recorded on the police body cam, was released earlier this week. In the video, the policeman interrogates Huete instantly on his immigration status without offering medical assistance or checking on his well-being.

“You illegal? Are you a legal citizen or no? Speak English? You got ID? Passport, visa, or what?” asks the Monroe County sheriff in the video.

Check out the footage below:

And it didn’t end there. The same officers hounded the 31-year-old while he was receiving medical attention and requested that he returns to the scene of the accident once he was done. When he returned, the officers allegedly determined he was at fault for the incident and fined him $75. Huete was then detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection and has been held at the Krome Detention Center in Miami, Florida since, reports Think Progress.

Law enforcement agents first had an obligation to make sure Marcos Antonio Huete received proper medical care after being hit by a car. https://t.co/Pz5sUe1pzp — ACLU of Florida (@ACLUFL) May 25, 2017

“The fact that we do not have papers does not mean that we do not have rights,” his sister Olga Huete told Univision.

Howard Simon from the American Civil Liberties Union added, “Asking for immigration status to a person after being hit by a car offends human rights sensitivity and is very counterproductive for effective law enforcement.”