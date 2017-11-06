Pitbull’s Las Vegas Residency Extends Into 2018

Days after receiving the first-ever Latin AMA Dick Clark Achievement Award at the 2017 Latin American Music Awards, Live Nation announced that Pitbull would be returning to Las Vegas for a 13-show residency, after a successful three-year run.

The show, “Time of Our Lives,” presented by Caesars Entertainment and Live Nation, will run during the months of January, April and May. Mr. Worldwide shared the news on Instagram with a promo video, captioning it with details.

“That’s definitely a part of making history right there, to even have this opportunity to perform in Vegas, because it’s something that I feel was … the idea was spawned and blossomed in Cuba, in Havana,” the performer of Cuban descent told Las Vegas Magazine last year. When Fidel Castro took power in 1959, mobs of entertainers fled to Sin City. “Vegas is something that is deeply rooted in culture for me and, I would say, my family, but to also be a part of what I would see as the [entertainment] elite in Vegas is amazing.”

🔥 Dale! 🔥 Coming back to Axis at Planet Hollywood for the Time of Our Lives Las Vegas Residency January 17 – 27 and April 27 – May 1! Tickets on sale Friday, Nov 10 at 10 AM PT at LiveNation.com A post shared by Pitbull (@pitbull) on Nov 3, 2017 at 12:28pm PDT

Pitbull has received numerous accolades and honors this year. In June, he received the first-ever Global Ambassador Award at 48th annual Songwriters Hall of Fame.

“People say, ‘you can’t, you won’t, you never will,'” he told CNN in September. “Those kinds of things turn me on. ‘No’ is great. I love ‘no,’ because I know I’m going to get to a ‘yes’ one way or another.”

For more information on Pitbull’s “Time of Our Lives” dates visit ticketmaster.com.