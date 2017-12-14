If you’re wondering what new places to explore in 2018, you might consider Peru, especially if you’re a foodie. The South American country was named the “World’s Leading Culinary Destination” for the sixth year in a row by the World Travel Awards.

Peru beat out China, Italy and Spain among other countries for the coveted title.

Peru’s travel-worthy gastronomy is no secret with 10 of the country’s eateries on the list of “50 Best Restaurants in Latin America” this year and rave reviews from diners and food writers the world over.”Lima, the capital of Peru, is currently the best place in the universe to get a sampling of the highest-ranking restaurant cooking,” said Bloomberg in March.

The country was also named “Best Tourist Attraction” for their historical Inca citadel: Machu Picchu.

“These recognitions are the result of the work we are doing to promote our tourism resources and our gastronomy,” said Isabella Falco, Country Image Director of PromPeru, the Trade Commission of Peru in New York. “These awards help to highlight Peru in the eyes of the world and we will continue to work to maintain Peru in first place, which contributes to improving the quality of life of all those Peruvians whose welfare depends on the growth of international tourism.”

A recent study done by PromPeru revealed that although people mainly travel to Peru to visit Machu Picchu, the cuisine also drives travelers to the land of the Incas.