The complete list of People en Español’s 2017 Most Beautiful People

The time has come to reveal the names of those who made it on this year’s list of People en Español’s Most Beautiful June issue. And in this special edition celebrating the 20th anniversary of ‘The Most Beautiful,’ we doubled the usual 50 names to feature 100!

The cover features superstars from the worlds of music, movies, television and the runway. They are: Marjorie De Sousa, Romeo Santos, Esmeralda Pimentel, Francisca Lachapel, Emeraude Toubia, Lineisy Montero and Carmen Villalobos. The cover photos were taken by photographer Omar Cruz at the 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, with the Brooklyn Bridge and the New York City skyline in the background.

This year’s theme? In this edition, we celebrate the impact of social media with photographs categorized by hashtags like #Selfie, #Glam, #Happy, #Love, #MCM, #NoFilter and #TBT.

In #Glam, we showcased these stars: Santos, Montero and De Sousa (in her first photos after giving birth to Matias Gregorio), Roselyn Sanchez, Danna Paola, Karla Martinez, Julian Gil, Gina Rodriguez, Maria Leon, Alice Braga, Maluma and Kate del Castillo.

In #Happy, those who radiated joy were: Barbara Bermudo (who gives her first interview after leaving Univision), Carlos Vives, Carolina Miranda, Francisca Lachapel, David Chocarro, Wilmer Valderrama, Dayanara Torres, Thalia and Rita Moreno.

In #Love: Emeraude Toubia and Prince Royce (who embrace their romance and each other), Ariadne Diaz and her baby Diego, Gelena Solano and her dogs and El Dasa with his bulldog. But note: Pets are not part of the official list, only their famous owners!

You can see these hotties in our #MCM list: Horacio Pancheri, Brandon Peniche, Franco Noriega, Miguel Angel Silvestre, Reykon, Gabriel Soto, Poncho Herrera and Ryan Guzman.

Embracing their natural beauty with #NoFilter are Jessica Carrillo, Zoe Saldaña, Ana Brenda Contreras, Juanes, Adria Arjona, Erick Elias, Carmen Villalobos and Karla Souza.

In #Selfie, these celebrities show us their best self-portraits: Emily Estefan, Catherine Siachoque, Carlos Ponce, Danilo Carrera, Esmeralda Pimentel, Eliecer Mars, Karol G and Fernanda Castillo.

And finally, for #TBT (Throwback Thursday) we went down memory lane celebrating 50 beauties who have adorned the list in previous years, with memorable photos from Cristian de la Fuente, Chayanne, Maite Perroni, Lili Estefan, Daddy Yankee, Giselle Blondet, Christina Aguilera, Shakira, Rafael Amaya, William Levy, Fernando Colunga, Eduardo Yañez, Daisy Fuentes, Paulina Rubio, Enrique Iglesias, Olga Tañon, Juan Soler, Maria Celeste Arraras, Dulce Maria, Eva Longoria, Angelique Boyer, Luis Fonsi, Jencarlos Canela, Angelica Vale, Eduardo Verastegui, Adamari Lopez, Shalim Ortiz and Charytin Goyco, Myrka Dellanos, Aracely Arambula, Gaby Espino, Sofia Vergara, Beyonce Knowles, Jennifer Lopez, Pitbull, Jacky Bracamontes, Lucero, Gloria Estefan, Niurka Marcos, Silvia Navarro, Jaime Camil, Lin Manuel Miranda, Ricky Martin and Alejandro Fernandez. The #TBT category also includes photos of dynamic duos like Chiquis and Jenni Rivera, Raul de Molina and Alejandra Espinoza and Ivy Queen and Rodner Figueroa.

Be sure to pick up People en Español’s Most Beautiful issue on stands May 5th!

Translated by Thatiana Diaz.