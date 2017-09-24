People en Español is joining forces with Telemundo for their four-hour television special Todos Unidos, a solidarity program that will be broadcast this Sunday, September 24 at 7 PM EST. Armando Correa, the magazine’s editor-in-chief will be live all four hours from thePeople VIP studios in New York hosting celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Daddy Yankee and Carlos Ponce, among others.

The program aims to raise funds for the victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico and the earthquake in Mexico this week. Mario Kreutzberger, otherwise known as Don Francisco, an icon of television always committed to causes and people most in need will be leading the broadcast.

❤️🇲🇽❤️🇵🇷❤️ A post shared by People en Español (@peopleenespanol) on Sep 24, 2017 at 5:46am PDT

The two brands are uniting together in this program in order to help the hundreds of affected in México and Puerto Rico. “This is the time for us all to unite and help the Mexican and Puerto Rican people. Each of us, if we contribute a grain of sand, we can make the difference,” says the respected Cuban journalist.

“The images are very sad after the hurricane and the earthquake. But I am excited to see the response of neighbors, celebrities, the world over to save lives, rebuild the country,” says Correa.

Today’s show will also feature simultaneous broadcasts from Miami, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Houston and Los Angeles through the Telemundo network and the cable network Universo.

“Todos Unidos will be a special program where the only protagonist will be to embrace solidarity, the word of encouragement and the invitation to be generous with our people,” Don Francisco said in a statement. “We at Telemundo feel committed as a means of communication to serve our community and those who need us most, especially in times as difficult as these.”

It will also help victims of other natural disasters such as Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. To start donating there is already a platform available through the Red Cross at: http://www.elpoderenti.com/cruzroja or call 1-800-596-6567.

From the team at People en Español we encourage you to support this cause and join us in this embrace of solidarity with our sister nations. Todos Unidos!