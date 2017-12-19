Among the talented and influential YouTube vloggers who are revolutionizing the world of beauty with their big personalities, bold tips and educational tutorials is Patrick Starrr. With over 3 million followers on YouTube and Instagram, and a memorable collaboration with Kim Kardashian that garnered more than 10 million views, the makeup artist of Filipino descent has teamed up with M.A.C Cosmetics to create his very own collection.

The line, which is one of five, includes a loose powder, lipstick and eyeshadow palettes, among 11 other products. When creating the collection, Starrr, who’s mantra is “makeup is a one size fits all,” aimed to be as inclusive as possible. “I want to create colors that worked on every single skin tone,” he told PEOPLE CHICA.

Diversity is a core value for the 28-year-old who calls himself the “ultimate minority.”

“Being gay, brown and plus-sized really helped me grow and stand out,” he said. “When people say ‘I dare to be different.’ Well, I was different from the beginning. There was no one else like me.”

Patrick Starrr MAC Cosmetics

In August, the online personality was surprised to find himself at the center of a controversy around cultural appropriation. After posting photos wearing a curly wig inspired by singer Solange Knowles, followers criticized the YouTuber for using a feature traditionally associated with black people as a “costume.” One woman wrote: “how about back up off of my culture? we aren’t a costume for you to parade around in and imitate for comedic/aesthetic purposes.” He swiftly issued an apology via Twitter: “I want to apologize for offending anyone with my hairstyle last night. I wanted to celebrate a beautiful hairstyle inspired by Solange. I am not in any way claiming to be black. I am Filipino and accepting and I hope we can all celebrate beauty/diversity all together.”

Reflecting back on the controversy, Starrr told PEOPLE CHICA: “I just wanted to use my platform to celebrate natural hair. I had seen an article where girls were [being] sent home for their natural hair and I said ‘Well, I have 3 million followers, let me show that we can appreciate natural hair.'”

Ari Michelson

Honoring difference has made Starrr a favorite in the beauty world. “That’s what my platform is for. That’s what Patrick Starrr has done,” he said.

The M.A.C Patrick Starrr Collection is available on MacCosmetics.com.