WATCH: Paris Hilton Raps The Notorious B.I.G. on Stage with Lil’ Kim and Teyana Taylor

Paris Hilton made a #TBT statement during New York Fashion Week by bringing back the Juicy Couture tracksuit at the label’s Spring/Summer 2018 presentation, wearing one of their signature styles. As if the socialite’s cameo wasn’t enough, Galore Magazine also announced Hilton was their latest cover star for a special edition.

In celebration of all things Paris, Galore teamed up with Juicy for a lavish NYFW ball that featured a DJ set by Hilton herself, a special performance from Lil’ Kim and celeb appearances from Teyana Taylor and Jordyn Woods.

What happens when you put all these epic divas into one room? An unexpected 1 a.m. turn up with Hilton, Taylor and Lil’ Kim dancing on one stage as the female rapper performs The Notorious B.I.G.’s hit single “Get Money.”

“When the queen comes to town everything shuts down GALORE x @juicycouture,” the magazine captioned a clip of the performance on Instagram.

Watch the moment below:

Iconic Moments 👑 @parishilton @lilkimthequeenbee @juicycouture x Galore 👑👑💖💖 #ownyourjuicy 📸@thecobrasnake A post shared by Galore (@galore) on Sep 14, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

The former and original reality show star let Galore Magazine into her Los Angeles mansion to talk all about her relationship with actor Chris Zylka and give her best dating advice. “My mom always taught me to respect myself and find someone who loves me for me and no other reason. Someone that I can trust implicitly,” she said. “My mom and dad have been together since they were teenagers. Their relationship has always been such a huge inspiration to me. Chris reminds me a lot like my dad, they are both sure genuine pure souls.”