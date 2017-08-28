Woman Selling Bread on Street Becomes Top Model After Photobombing Shoot

Olajumoke Orisaguna, a 27-year-old from Nigeria, went from selling bread on the streets of the city of Lagos to becoming a signed model in the most unexpected way.

Like a fairy tale, the young woman was selling bread when international photographer Ty Bello was shooting with English rapper Tinie Tempah, on that same street in the African city. Unintentionally, Orisaguna came out in one of the images shot.

Days later, Bello shared pictures from that shoot on his social media but with interest of finding out who that young woman was in the photo.

“WHO IS SHE? Everyone has been asking if this lady is a model… She definitely SHOULD be a model… I’ll find a way to track her down somehow. You guys can also help,“ the photographer captioned the post.

From that moment on and after locating her, her life changed forever as her modeling career began and in less than a year has managed to sign contracts with recognized agencies. Long gone are the days of her making less than $20 each day and only profiting around $1.

Still crushing on my beautiful dress by @jordansmithng for the opening of @payporte offline store… Y'all need to go shopping. #Payporte #JustForYou A post shared by Olajumoke Orisaguna (@olajumokeworld) on Jul 18, 2017 at 10:19am PDT

Yes FAM, I'm gonna be there live with all my payporters, come let's have a good time while shopping at the opening of @payporte offline store tomorrow!!!! Its a wawu something A post shared by Olajumoke Orisaguna (@olajumokeworld) on Jul 14, 2017 at 8:31am PDT

“I never expected this would ever happen to me,” she told CNN. “My friends have told me they saw me on the TV and they are really happy. My parents cannot believe their own child can become such a success.”

Orisaguna, who had left her two children and husband to sell bread in the city, is now being offered by a bank to pay for her two kid’s education until university, as she told the news outlet.