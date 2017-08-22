Nick Jonas Shares Sexy Pic With Demi Lovato For Her Birthday

Demi Lovato celebrated her 25th birthday this past weekend, and in celebration of her quarter-century milestone, long-time friend and former tour mate Nick Jonas took to Instagram for a special post that shows just how much the pair have grown up.

“Happy birthday @ddlovato we’ve seen a lot of life together already.. much more to come as well. I admire you so much and am so grateful to have you in my life. Wish I could be with you today to celebrate! I know you won’t ever let me live it down that you’re a month older than me,” captioned the singer.

The post included two photos: the first being a steamy shot of the two with Jonas in a tuxedo and Lovato showing off skin in a fur piece and fishnet stockings. The next photo is a total 180—a flashback picture of the singers in the 2008 Disney Channel film Camp Rock, which aired when they were just 16 years old.

Last September, Lovato posted a sweet collage in honor of Jonas’ birthday that included photos of them from the years past. “To one of my absolute best friends on the planet, 10 years of ups and downs but no matter what you always made me laugh through it all. Happy birthday @nickjonas.. So proud of you and so grateful to have toured together this year. Love you brother,” she wrote.

Other stars also sent their birthday wishes to the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer via social media including Ellen DeGeneres and Kelly Clarkson. “Happy birthday, @DDLovato! Sorry not sorry I made this montage for you,” jokily wrote DeGeneres in reference to her new single.