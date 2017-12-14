Former Yankee stars Jorge Posada and Derek Jeter developed a deep bond and friendship during their tenure on the team. “He is my brother and he is a person who loves to give back to others,” Posada told PEOPLE CHICA.

The two just joined forces to help victims of hurricanes Maria and Irma. On Dec. 11, Posada and Jeter attended an event at the Estates at Acqualina in Miami to help their respective foundations. The luxury resort, which is being renovated, is donating furniture, mattresses and refrigerators from 120 rooms in the hotel to Jorge Posada’s Foundation for Puerto Rico and Derek Jeter’s Turn 2 Foundation, which helps kids stay away from drugs and alcohol by promoting a healthy lifestyle.

Alex Rodriguez (left), Jorge Posada (center) and Derek Jeter Michael Zagaris/MLB Photos/Getty

The items will be donated to families who lost their homes and material goods after the devastating natural disasters. Posada’s foundation will deliver the donated articles to Puerto Rico, while Jeter’s foundation will distribute them among families affected by Hurricane Irma in Key West, as well as to Puerto Rican families who’ve relocated to Florida post-Maria.

“Our mission is to help Puerto Rico,” Posada added. “We focused on sending essential aids like water and food at first, but now we want to focus on helping to rebuild the island.” Jeter will additionally donate $100,000 of his own money to help Posada transport the donated items from Miami to Puerto Rico.

“He is a very special person,” Posada said of Jeter. “He is always avoiding the negative and looking for the positive.”