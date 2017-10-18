Students Walk Out on New Jersey Teacher Who Tells Them to "Speak American"

Brought to you by the editors of People en Español.

A Facebook video of a teacher telling students speaking Spanish they’re being disrespectful and demanding they “speak American,” has generated controversy in Cliffside Park, New Jersey.

In the video, recorded by a student, the English instructor at Cliffside Park High School says: “Men and women are fighting. They are not fighting for your right to speak Spanish. They’re fighting for your right to speak American.”

In response, many students protested by leaving the class.

Although school officials haven’t released the name of the educator, students have been identifying her on social media and claiming she’s made bigoted comments in the past. “She has always made racist remarks. I couldn’t even tell you the amount of times that myself or other students walked out of her class because we couldn’t deal with it anymore,” one student noted.

Another student, who admitted he’s not been her student, wrote: “I remember speaking with my friends (in Spanish & Portuguese) in the hallway once and she told me to speak English. I just thought ‘Did she just say that?'”

Alumni Esly Osuna told PIX11, the local news station that broke the story, that she had a similar experience: “If we were speaking Spanish in the hallways and she heard us, she would single us out [and say], ‘No you can’t speak Spanish here,” Osuna said.

In their segment on the controversy, PIX11 also noted that a large number of students attending the high school come from bilingual Latino families. The high school is populated by Cliffside Park residents, 29 percent of whom identify as Hispanic or Latino and Fairview residents, 54 percent of whom claim Latin roots.

On Monday, 100 students from the high school staged a walkout, carrying flags from their countries of origin, according to NBC New York.

People Chica reached out to Cliffside Park School District but has not received comment and it’s unclear what actions, if any, school officials plan to take against the instructor.