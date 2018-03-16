World Renowned Mexican Singer Luis Miguel’s Ultra-Private Life Revealed in New Netflix Series

Legendary Mexican singer Luis Miguel is famously private and rarely gives interviews. But fans will finally get an glimpse into this life — triumphs and tragedies alike — in a biopic authorized by the star himself, coming to Telemundo and Netflix sometime this year. The show will cover his love life — he’s dated Mariah Carey and Daisy Fuentes, but has never married — and personal adversities he’s faced like the mysterious disappearance of his mother.

The series, produced by Gato Grande Productions in collaboration with Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios Inc., will track his earliest years as a child star who quickly rose to fame, his passionate devotion to music, and many other aspects of his fascinating life. Starring Mexican actor and singer Diego Boneta (famous for roles in Rock of Ages and Pretty Little Liars) as the world famous crooner, Miguel and Boneta fans are all aflutter with anticipation.

Boneta has called the opportunity to portray Miguel a “great honor” and has said that the first news stories published about him in the early years of his career described him as a “young Luis Miguel.” Like the “No sé tú” singer, Boneta started as a child star (at age 8) and sang a Miguel song in his first performance before an audience, People en Español reported.

Actor Diego Boneta as Luis Miguel (Courtesy of Netflix/ Telemundo)

Mexican actress Camila Sodi (known for roles in Tear This Heart Out and The Night Buffalo) will play Miguel’s young love actress, the Stephanie Salas, who is the mother of the superstar’s daughter, fashion designer and blogger Michelle Salas.

Actress Camila Sodi as the singer's young love Stephanie Salas (Courtesy of Netflix/ Telemundo)

The show will also delve into the singer’s painful estrangement from his father and manager, Luis Rey (played by Oscar Jaenada).

Actor Oscar Janaeda as Luis Miguel's father (Courtesy of Netflix/ Telemundo)

Internet personality Juanpa Zurita, who’s amassed 28 million followers across Instagram, YouTube and Facebook, will play Luis Miguel’s brother Alejandro Basteri, who has remained close to the artist throughout the years.

Internet personality Juanpa Zurita as Luis Miguel's brother (Courtesy of Netflix/ Telemundo)

Actress Paulina Dávila will fill the shoes of Miguel’s first love, Mexican actress Issabela Camil, the sister of actor Jaime Camil (famous for his role in Jane the Virgin).

Actress Paulina Dávila as Issabela Camil, Luis Miguel's first love (Courtesy of Netflix/ Telemundo)

“I will have to tell the real story of what has been my personal and professional life. I would have preferred to have what you would call an ideal life in regards to family and relationships, but that’s not reality. The reality is you sometimes have to pay a price for the life you choose,” Miguel said in a 2013 Univision interview with Cuban-American journalist Myrka Dellanos, who later became his girlfriend.