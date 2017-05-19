Watch New Zealand Model Eat 2.2 Pound Burrito in 95 Seconds

Nela Zisser, a model and competitive eater from New Zealand, took on the annual Big Burrito Challenge and devoured a monster-sized burrito in 95 seconds. It all took place at Mad Mex, an Australian chain of Tex-Mex food.

The 24-year-old posted the challenge on her YouTube channel and has gained nearly 30k views. In the video, Zisser eats at the 2.2-pound burrito filled with beans, rice, meat, cheese among other ingredients in a little over a minute with the help of just a couple of sips of water.

“I’m pretty stoked with that time,” she says at the end of the video.

And if you needed a reference in burrito size for comparison, the one at Chipotle weighs around 1.5-pounds, according to The Thrillist.

It's that time of year again! 1 KG @MadMexNZ Big Burrito 🌯 pic.twitter.com/3Kiy4pHKVq — Nela Zisser (@nelazisser) May 12, 2017

This isn’t Zisser’s first rodeo at eating an abundance amount of food in a short period of time. The pro eater tried the same burrito challenge two years ago finishing at 104 seconds. She also ate 50 Krispy Kreme donuts in one sitting and 100 cheeseburgers in less than 2 hours.