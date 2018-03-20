Toddler Who Went Missing in Colorado Dies Hours After Being Found by Police

A toddler who went missing in Colorado has died hours after being found by police. Fox News reported that Nain Dominguez was last seen playing with an older sibling around 5:00 p.m. on March 17 before he disappeared near the Stratmoor Valley Park Trailhead in Colorado Springs. At 5:40 p.m., the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office issued an Amber alert, initially stating that they were looking for a white van in connection with his disappearance. Two hours later, the alert was canceled when the the boy was found.

“Nain Dominguez has been found and transported to a local hospital in life threatening condition. The Sheriff’s Office is no longer looking for the white van as a vehicle of interest. We would like to thank the community and media for their assistance in getting the information out,” the office said in a statement.

Dominguez died in a nearby hospital after being treated for serious injuries. The details of the incident are still being investigated and have not been disclosed. “This was an unfortunate and very devastating accident for little Nain’s entire family,” wrote Yannel Rascon Valles, who created a GoFundMe page for Dominguez’s family to help pay for his funeral expenses. “Nain had a smile and personality that would put the saddest person in a great mood.”

“[He] was only 2 years old when God called him home on March 18, 2018 early morning,” her message continued. “Everyone who knew Nain knew he was a very happy boy who loved to dance and would always have a bright smile on his face….Nain filled his family with joy and knowing he wouldn’t be returning home with his family is the worst feeling in the world. So I’m asking for your kindness to help the family with his funeral expenses….”