Mike Pence Uses Cinco de Mayo Party to Talk Immigration

Vice President Mike Pence hosted a Cinco de Mayo celebration in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Friday.

The VP praised immigrants and emphasized President Donald Trump’s focus on Latinos. “We are, as the saying goes, with a few exceptions, a nation of immigrants, and that’s as true today as it was at the hour of America’s birth,” said Pence. “The president has made the Latino community a priority and we always will.”

He added, “Economically, culturally, in our churches, our towns and cities across this country, the truth is that Mexican-Americans and Hispanic Americans as a whole make a difference in America every single day. That really is what we celebrate in Cinco de Mayo.”

Enjoyed hosting Cinco de Mayo reception on behalf of @POTUS. Read my remarks here: https://t.co/iHTZf2hN2Q Happy Cinco de Mayo to all! pic.twitter.com/LMWTR3aVWn — Vice President Pence (@VP) May 5, 2017

It was just last October when Pence made the statement—”that Mexican thing”— during the vice-presidential debate in reference to Donald Trump’s previous comments about Mexican immigrants who came to the United States. “When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best…They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.” The comment instantly became a trending hashtag on Twitter.

Trump also faced backlash last year for sharing a picture on social media of him eating a taco salad at the Trump Tower in celebration of Cinco de Mayo.

Happy #CincoDeMayo! The best taco bowls are made in Trump Tower Grill. I love Hispanics! https://t.co/ufoTeQd8yA pic.twitter.com/k01Mc6CuDI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2016

Presidents have hosted the Cinco de Mayo celebration since the tradition started with President George W. Bush 16 years ago. Trump spent the holiday at a golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.