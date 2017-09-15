Michelle Rodriguez Throws Serious Shade at Fast and Furious Franchise: "Evolve or Die"

Michelle Rodriguez, who portrays the badass Letty Ortiz in the Fast & Furious films, has never been afraid to speak her mind even in regards to the beloved franchise that has spanned over a decade.

Back in June, when announcing the release of F8 on digital platforms, the actress criticized the franchise for lack of female representation and she threatened to quit. “I hope they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise on the next one,” she wrote on an Instagram post. “Or I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise. It’s been a good ride & Im grateful for the opportunity the fans & studio have provided over the years… One Love.”

F8 is out digitally today, I hope they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise on the next one. Or I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise. It's been a good ride & Im grateful for the opportunity the fans & studio have provided over the years… One Love 🤘🏼❤️🤗🙏🦄✨🌍🙊🤔 A post shared by Michelle Rodriguez (@mrodofficial) on Jun 27, 2017 at 8:43am PDT

Rodriguez is now reaffirming her point of view, telling TMZ that she still plans to quit if they don’t progress. “My path is about female empowerment, and if I’m feeling a little stagnant in that area in what I’m doing for a living, then I’m gonna have to move on. Evolve or die, baby,” she said.

She added, “I hope they show some love to the women in the franchise. I’d like to see that. I’d like to see them talk to each other for a change, you know what I mean? I can count with one hand the times I’ve talked to the female actresses in the franchise, and I think that’s kinda sad.”

Fellow female characters that have formed part of the cast, but got little screen time interacting outside their relationships to men, include Jordana Brewster, Charlize Theron and Gal Gadot.