Meet the Mexican Lawyer Who Created Donald Trump Toilet Paper

If there’s one sure way to remember President Donald Trump’s days in the oval office according to one entrepreneur, it’s with this newest memorabilia: toilet paper. Mexican lawyer Antonio Battaglia—who is also the grandson of professional soccer player Antonio Félix Battagli—created Trump-themed rolls of sanitary napkins, according to Expansión.

A percentage of the proceeds from these sales will be donated to help migrants and deportees from the United States who are now residing in Guanajuato, Mexico, where the attorney grew up.

In order to prove he’s not a “bad hombre,” Battaglia, wants customers to see the positivity in his newest venture. “I was very annoyed and I started looking for a way to do something that had an impact, not in a tone of mockery or bad revenge, but in a positive way,” he told Expansión.

Antonio Battaglia, el mexicano que fabricará el papel higiénico Trump, espera comenzar a producirlo y venderlo a finales de año. pic.twitter.com/nUEMQ9Qqwy — EL INFORMANTE (@ElInformanteMX) May 25, 2017

He also added, “I tried to register a brand of clothing or footwear because my family is dedicated to the production of shoes, and there I thought it was a possibility, but the ‘Trump’ brand was already registered. Then came the idea of producing a toilet paper, a product that was ironic and that remained in the market for a good time.”

Battaglia aims to start production of the sanitary product at the end of this year and expects to distribute the toilet paper throughout grocery and supply chain groups within the country. In Mexico, the market value of toilet paper and napkins reaches 20.3 billion pesos per year, according to figures from the Euromonitor International.